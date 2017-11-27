Falkirk FC AGM: Doug Henderson re-elected to board

After a shareholder vote, former Bairns chairman Doug Henderson was returned as a director of the club.
But the stormier than usual meeting closed with calls of “resign” from the floor after the result was announced.
The former Member of Parliament faced a vote to the directors’ table at The Falkirk Stadium after his initial three-year spell came to an end.
But after his re-appointment was proposed by ex-chairman Martin Ritchie and seconded by current chairman Margaret Lang there was opposition from the floor and an initial show of hands meant the motion could not be carried with a feeling of opposition within the room.
Proxy votes already cast on the resolutions were not enough to carry the motion either so Mr Henderson’s re-election went to a card vote by shareholding and he was re-instated.
For - 1,103,452 shares
Against - 160,235 shares
Abstained - 4157 shares.
Other resolutions were passed receiving last year’s accounts and minutes. Drummond Laurie were re-appointed the club auditors and Kieran Koszary was elected to the board of directors.
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.