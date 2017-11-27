Falkirk FC AGM: Doug Henderson re-elected to board

After a shareholder vote, former Bairns chairman Doug Henderson was returned as a director of the club.

But the stormier than usual meeting closed with calls of “resign” from the floor after the result was announced.

The meeting was held at The Falkirk Stadium

The former Member of Parliament faced a vote to the directors’ table at The Falkirk Stadium after his initial three-year spell came to an end.

But after his re-appointment was proposed by ex-chairman Martin Ritchie and seconded by current chairman Margaret Lang there was opposition from the floor and an initial show of hands meant the motion could not be carried with a feeling of opposition within the room.

Proxy votes already cast on the resolutions were not enough to carry the motion either so Mr Henderson’s re-election went to a card vote by shareholding and he was re-instated.

For - 1,103,452 shares

Against - 160,235 shares

Abstained - 4157 shares.

Other resolutions were passed receiving last year’s accounts and minutes. Drummond Laurie were re-appointed the club auditors and Kieran Koszary was elected to the board of directors.