Falkirk FC 2019-20 pre-season training - day one at Stirling University

Watch as Falkirk players gathered today for day one of the season 2019-20 campaign.

It was the first day of pre-season training, and the first time the Bairns have begun a campaign in the third tier since John Hagart managed the team in season 1979-80.

Their last match at that level was against Montrose, and the Mighty Mo are one of the sides the Bairns will meet next season, and their schedule is released tomorrow.

First though was the inaugural meeting for the squad and management at Stirling University where the Bairns will be based for the next few weeks, hosting Hamilton and Partick Thistle in closed-door matches before a trip to Brechin on July 9.

Those recruited are tasked with not only propelling the club out of Ladbrokes League One at the first time of asking, but also expected to follow that achievement up by challenging in the Championship under McKinnon’s two-year promotion plan. The boss has said: “The full plan has been in place for pre-season training with each session mapped out between myself, Darren and Graeme [Henderson].

“I’m looking forward to getting down to work in first full pre-season in Falkirk. We’ll start with a single session [today], fitness testing on Friday and a double session Saturday.

“The fantastic facilities at Stirling University are a good alternative to going away on a pre-season tour. The first training match will take place a week on Tuesday (July 2) with a further match arranged for later in the week.”

How their season maps out will be detailed in the morning when the SPFL fixtures are revealed, sending the Bairns to the south-west coast against Stranraer, as well as the north-east of Scotland to Peterhead.

Those are the longest trips for Falkirk fans this season, along with the Betfred excursion to Berwick, but there are games closer to home with Airdrie and Clyde also joining the Bairns in the league plus four trips to Fife.