Falkirk fans’ waiting game over Mark Campbell takeover saga

Falkirk fans will have to wait another 24 hours – at least – for news on the proposed Bairns’ buyout, having been left waiting 97 days already.

Directors of the club will convene this evening for the monthly board meeting and Mark Campbell’s proposed bid to take over the reins at Falkirk will be top of the agenda.

The directors will meet this evening to discuss monthly matters as well as the deal. Picture: Michael Gillen.

As The Falkirk Herald went to press yesterday the situation was still ‘ongoing’ – and paperwork was still awaited by Bairns officials for more scrutiny with the deal at the heads of terms stage and legal teams still in negotiations.

Sources suggested earlier this month that this week would be a big one for the Bairns but following a frustrating Saturday afternoon against Clyde, movements off the field are equally frustrating for fans eager to hear of developments since July – and still unclear.

Any ownership change requires consent first of the major shareholders selling, and the board, and then the wider club shareholding.

Meetings have taken place this week discussing the deal, but other matters will also require attention for the Bairns board, including setting an annual general meeting date for financial year 2018-19.

Mr Campbell is shown round by Bairns commercial director Kieran Koszary on one of several site visits to The Falkirk Stadium. Picture - Michael Gillen.

Yesterday, club chairman Lex Miller told The Falkirk Herald: “The situation and negotiations are still ongoing.

“The matter will be discussed at this month’s board meeting which will also include usual business such as the financial reports, the football report from manager Ray McKinnon and any other business needing addressed.”

Mr Campbell pledged to build a hotel and fourth stand and re-instate the club Academy when he was unveiled as preferred bidder in July. Picture - Lisa McPhillips.