Supporters of both Falkirk and Hearts asked to join minute’s applause at Tynecastle for lifelong Bairn after sudden death.

Family and friends of an avid football fan have asked fellow supporters to pay tribute to him at their team's Scottish Premiership match this weekend.

Falkirk travel to second-placed Hearts this Saturday afternoon as John McGlynn’s side look to build on a well-earned 2-2 draw against Hibs on Tuesday night.

Lifelong Bairns fan Andrew Arbuckle was a popular face at the Falkirk Stadium and attended matches until recently. He died on Wednesday, aged just 37, and was set to attend the trip to Tynecastle.

Arbuckle Contractors, the family business, support the club through sponsorship with Andrew playing a big part in the business sponsoring Falkirk’s management team.

Friend and Hearts fan Ricki Sharp asked fans of both club’s to take part in a one-minute round of applause in the 37th minute of the away game against Derek McInnes’ side.

“Let's spread the word and make sure it happens tomorrow,” he said, speaking on social media to fans of both clubs.

Arrangements to honour Andrew’s life are being made and will be shared in due course.