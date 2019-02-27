Falkirk fan ownership proposal faces big 24 hours

Talks over potential fan ownership of Falkirk are still ongoing with a further step expected within the next 24 hours.

After raising enough interest to proceed with the proposal last month, organisers have been in talks with the major shareholders’ group at the Bairns.

The MSG met to discuss the plan on Monday and are expected to return a response to the proposers by the end of this month.

The idea could inject up to £800,000 into the Bairns budget, with new shareholders either buying into either a patron scheme, or a fans’ share scheme.

