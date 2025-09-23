Falkirk fan and academy goalkeeper Joe Hastings pens first contract with Bairns after making Scotland under-17s debut.

In landmark moment for Falkirk’s returning academy set-up, goalkeeper Joe Hastings has signed his first contract with John McGlynn’s side.

The 16-year-old, who is a lifelong Bairns fan, recently became the first Falkirk academy player in nearly a decade to represent his country at Scotland under-17s age-level. A youngster who came through the Falkirk Foundation, Hastings has been involved the first team since pre-season, training full-time alongside the likes of Scott Bain and Nicky Hogarth.

And he recently made his U17s debut for his country - playing against Serbia and Italy in Portugal for Brian McLaughlin’s group earlier this month.

McGlynn hails ‘standout’ Hastings

Manager McGlynn believes that Hastings has been a “real standout” within the academy over the past couple of years.

He said: “He has shown commitment, professionalism, and a desire to improve every day. Signing his first Modern Apprentice contract on his 16th birthday is a well-earned milestone. Joe is a young player with huge potential, and we are confident he can make a real impact for Falkirk in the future. His passion for the club is clear, he’s been a Falkirk fan all his life and continues to take every opportunity to watch games and learn from our First Team players. We will continue to support him fully as he develops.”

Falkirk’s famed academy set-up was restarted fully in the summer following the Bairns’ promotion back to the Scottish Premiership. It closed back in 2017 amid cost-cutting measures and a strategic pivot toward a so-called “Brentford model”. It was widely regarded as one of the most successful academies in Scottish football. It produced talents such as Scott Arfield, Jay Fulton, and Craig Sibbald, alongside dozens of other players.

Tony Begg, Falkirk’s head of academy, is hoping that Hastings is the first of many who make their way through the Bairns’ pathway going forward.

He said: “Joe’s progression through our Academy is a perfect example of the pathway we are striving to provide to our young players. He has worked hard on and off the pitch, and his recent Scotland Under-17 call-up demonstrates the level he is reaching at such a young age. Signing his first contract is just the beginning and we are proud to have him as part of the Academy. We look forward to continuing to work with Joe and seeing how his career progresses.”