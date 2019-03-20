Falkirk family values for Petravicius in Lithuania call-ups

Deimantas Petravicius is, naturally, delighted to be called up for his country’s forthcoming internationals – and so is his wife Samantha.

It’s recognition for the Falkirk forward’s form that, despite a lowly position in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship, he has shown enough to be called up for Lithuania’s national team for a third time this season.

Former Bairn Mark Kerr and Deimantas Petravicius. Picture: Michael Gillen.

And while the travelling puts added strain on his schedule, it has the added benefit for the 23-year-old’s family, who come to watch him whenever they can.

He explained: “Every home game my wife and my little girl Norah come to watch me – they are my biggest supporters!

“They usually come away with me too if I am back in Lithuania.

“It’s a chance for them to see their Grandad and grandmother. We miss them a lot so they usually take that opportunity to see me, and see the family. We all take a trip – they get a holiday I need to keep working!

Jack McMillan and Deimantas Petravicius. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“But if they are happy, I am happy.”

Lithuania’s matches against Luxembourg (tomorrow) and Azerbaijan are both away from Vilnius so the two women in Petravicius’ life will be staying in Scotland this time, waiting to welcome him back – and watch him for Falkirk again.

He added: “They have seen a big improvement from Falkirk because they come to every home game.

“So they are a lot happier when we win the games like we have done recently – and my mood is better at home too!

“When you win games the team feel so much better on the training is so much better it’s a good place to be.

“I think if we had this team at the start of the season things would be a very different story, but now we have found our strength and how we can play and the right shape we have different players who can play in different positions so it has given us no real options to play against different teams in different ways.”

Petravicius’ call-up, combined with youth international duty for Shayne Lavery and Zak Rudden has forced the postponement of Saturday’s fixture with Queen of the South, and delayed it until April 2. By then Petravicius will be back in situ – for more travelling with away games at Inverness and Dumfries in quick succession.

He added: “It is a bit tiring going away with all the travelling especially after a busy time with Falkirk. I have a few plane journeys so it will be a bit tough but I think everyone will be similar but the league situation for us is maybe a bit different.

“I will maybe have a word with the manager about it and he will understand maybe I need a few more days to recover but we will see how it goes. We have a strong squad now but hopefully things go well with Lithuania and when I return.

“I scored my first international goal this season against Serbia and I was so happy but we didn’t win those games. I hope for better this time.”