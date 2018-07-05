Falkirk fall to narrow Dons defeat

Falkirk conceded in the 88th minute to lose 1-0 to Premiership side Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

And the Bairns, backed by an impressive 200 away supporters, impressed - limiting Aberdeen to very few chances whilst creating a couple of their own.

Loanee Dan Turner was the first to go close turning Tommy Robson’s dinked pass goalwards. His drilled effort, though, was turned away by Joe Lewis.

Robson, who played the full 90 minutes at left midfield, caused problems again when he got in behind the Dons defence, but he was denied by Lewis.

Falkirk were dangerous on the break throughout, but it was Aberdeen that caught the Bairns out with their winner.

18-year-old Lewis Ferguson knocked in from close range, and Derek McInnes’ side picked up the win without forcing either Leo Fasan or David Mitchell to make a real save.

Falkirk play three games in the space of four games, starting with Airdrieonians’ visit to The Falkirk Stadium on Saturday before a Monday night visit to Links Park to play Cove Rangers and a Tuesday trip to Alloa.