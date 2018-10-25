Falkirk face in-form foes QOS and Stephen Dobbie then Ross County over four day period

Ray McKinnon takes his side to Dumfries on Saturday to face Queen of the South and Stephen Dobbie, then hosts Ross County on Tuesday.

He does so on the back of a stronger showing, albeit with a similarly disappointing outcome at Greenock on Saturday.

“In the first half we played well and that’s no coincidence that Prince Buaben was playing in that first half,” the boss said.

STATS PREVIEW: Queen of the South vs Falkirk

“There are positives but I also know that I need to enhance the team and get the balance right. For now we need to keep building on it, keep grinding away and trying to pick as many points as we can between now and Christmas.”

To enhance the squad and add to the existing player pool McKinnon has been assessing trialists. As we revealed online yesterday Franck Bertra, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, and ex-East Fife striker Ola Ademeyo have already been around the squad with another forward expected to fly in from Norway today (Thursday) for an assessment.

“It is at the attacking end of the field I am looking at,” the boss admitted. “Wingers, strikers, forwards, I am looking, but it’s difficult at the moment. It’s difficult in January too.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

“Players are out of contract at this time for a reason, and the good ones are also under contract in January, but I am still looking at options to enhance what we already have here.

“What we need to do is stick together the players the staff the fans and ride this out.”.