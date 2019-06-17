Falkirk exits for captain Jordan McGhee and fan favourite Tommy Robson

Ray McKinnon has brought Paul Dixon back to Falkirk for the League One campaign – but fellow defenders Jordan McGhee and Tommy Robson won’t follow.

The experienced former Scotland international admitted he was keen to stay at the Bairns at the end of last season.

Paul Dixon

Speaking after relegation was confirmed he said: “I’ll be happy to be here if the manager and the board want me to stay. This place has made me enjoy my football again but we will see.

“This club will bounce back. It’s a very very good club, very well run from above and I saw that as soon as I walked through the doors the club is very well run.

“This club is professional so I am pretty sure we will give it a good go and bounce straight back up.”

Tommy Robson. Picture Michael Gillen.

And McKinnon has granted his wish with the 32-year-old signing a two-year deal.

He’ll link up with the new look squad later this week, but two who won’t be re-joining are Jordan McGhee and Tommy Robson.

McGhee is staying in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship while Robson has interest from at least two Scottish clubs.