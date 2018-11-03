Falkirk draw with Championship leaders sets the standard says ex-Sunderland man Tommy Robson

Tommy Robson says Falkirk have set the standard for the rest of the season after taking points from top of the table Ross County.

The Bairns will have to face another league leader – Ayr United – this afternoon. Ian McCall’s team took advantage of the Bairns draw with the Staggies and leapfrogged the Highlanders in the standings on Tuesday night.

Falkirk have showed togetherness this week in the match, and also came together before kick-off for a mark of respect for the victims of the Leicester helicopter crash. Picture Michael Gillen

And that battling draw shows Falkirk have what it takes to compete, says the restored left-back.

“Now we’ve set a standard and we’ve got to keep to it. If we can do it against top of the league we can do it against anyone.”

The confidence should help, but so too should the grit and determination and togetherness that has developed within the squad.

He added: “I think that something has been missing over the last few games, everyone fighting for one another and being together no matter what.

“The thing I’m pleased with was we lost a goal and we went back to the way we were, whereas in other games recently we’ve lost a goal and heads have gone down. This time we didn’t do that.

“This was a new formation under this manager and everything seemed to click. Everyone was talking to one another and just encouraging eachother on. It was all very positive more than negative.”

The formation looks like it will stay after the improved performance and Ray McKinnon hinted there would be a continuation of the five-man defence including Robson at left wing-back at Thursday night’s fans’ forum.

The ex-Sunderland defender racing up the wing caused Ross County plenty of problems and it was his cross which carved out the Bairns opener – and first home league goal of the season – off the unfortunate Don Cowie.

“It was pleasing to play a part in the goal – its been very frustrating being out of the side. I’ve just had to take my time and wait for my chance and hopefully there are more chances over the next few weeks.”

