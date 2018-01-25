Falkirk defender Tony Gallacher set for Liverpool

Liverpool look set to tie up a deal for Falkirk defender Tony Gallacher today.

Reports on Merseyside suggest the 18-year-old is on his way to Anfield for around £200,000.

Barcelona were revealed to be tracking the defender a year ago. Falkirk elarned of the interest just ours before this game at Cappielow on January 21, 2017. Picture Michael Gillen.

Gallacher has made 26 appearances for Falkirk since his debut against Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup in November 2015. He last featured for the Bairns in the draw with Dumbarton before Christmas, but limped off in the second half.

Since then he has trained with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and done enough to impress and looks set to seal a move to the Premiership giants’ under-23 side.

The move comes a year and a day since news broke of Barcelona’s interest in the player.

Gallacher was found to be on a list of young ‘ones to watch’ being monitored across Europe by the Catalans.

Gallacher limped off injured at the YourRadio stadium and hasn't featured since. Picture Michael Gillen

Although nothing more moved on that link Gallacher has attracted the interest of Celtic, Rangers, Stoke City, Manchester United and Swansea City.

However it seems Liverpool have done enough to seal his signature. He would follow Ryan Flynn in making the switch from Westfield to Anfield.