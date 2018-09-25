Falkirk defender hopes to avoid relegation pain

Scott Harrison believes it is imperative that Falkirk start winning games before they become embroiled in a relegation battle.

Harrison has experienced the pain of relegation with former club Hartlepool, who slipped from League Two to the National League in England in 2017.

The defender is determined not to go through it again but the alarm bells are ringing already for the 25-year-old.

A disastrous start to the campaign has seen Falkirk slip to the bottom of the Scottish Championship after losing their first six games.

Harrison insists they have to start securing results before it is too late.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I’ve been in the situation down at Hartlepool.

“You start the season like this, people think we’ve got a lot of games left but eventually the games start going away from you and you start chasing results.

“There were two seasons – we nicked one on the last day to stay up, and there was one where we actually got relegated. It’s not a good feeling – it was the worst feeling I’ve felt.

“You don’t want to feel like that in your life again, we need to start now, we need to get results.

“I think a few of the boys have been through that with different clubs. It’s not good enough, you don’t want relegation on your CV.

“You want to be winning leagues, or challenging for promotion, but we shouldn’t be down at the bottom of the table.”

In what is looking already like a six-pointer against ninth-placed Alloa this weekend, Harrison is adamant nothing less than a win will do against the Wasps.

Harrison said: “It’s a must-win game for us to kick-start our season.

“I know they are above us in the table but we should go there and win – we have to really.

“We need to start getting points on the board, otherwise, the end of the season creeps up on you and you’ve not got enough points. It’s not a nice place to be.

“It is down to ourselves to get out of this, but we need to stop switching off and having lapses in concentration as it is killing us.”