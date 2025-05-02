Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk secure second successive promotion and return to the Scottish Premiership after 15-year long hiatus.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns are back. Big time. John McGlynn’s squad are already history-makers - and they are now truly part of Falkirk folklore. Legendary status is more than secured.

Less than two years ago, the Falkirk fans who made the short trip to North Lanarkshire for Falkirk’s Championship play-off semi-final opener probably thought the curse of the club’s malaise and and expertise at humiliation was a curse that would never end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some even thought that McGlynn’s time at the club was up. But fair play to the Bairns’ board for backing the management team. They’ve been rewarded not only with an exciting, attacking style of play - but one that has blown everyone away.

An invincible League One title win was a hard act to follow but this is even more impressive.

Stunning start had Falkirk fans believing that the Premiership was possible

Falkirk’s first quarter was astonishing. The opening night win against Queen’s Park showed that the squad - which was basically a continuation of the previous season with the addition of the likes of Keelan Adams. From Lowland League to Championship, the right-back was an early season revelation.

The first away day was a 2-0 win over rivals Dunfermline Athletic, and the Bairns only went on to lose once in the opening nine fixtures. Highlights included Alfredo Agyeman’s late winner at Cappielow against Greenock Morton. Raith Rovers ended Falkirk’s famous 43-match unbeaten run but the Bairns swiftly bounced back with a 2-0 win over title challengers Ayr United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special mentions also should go to Dylan Tait for his early season form and goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth - who had been a question mark for many going into the season. He proved that he was a more-than-capable No 1.

Four-match winning run was key but there was a real December wobble

The second quarter was another sign of Falkirk’s title credentials. A 3-1 win on the Beeb helped get over two previous draws, and three wins after that - including a second derby win against the Pars - had the Bairns still in pole position. A 6-0 demolition job of Greenock Morton showed the levels Falkirk could reach.

Losing out 1-0 to Livingston was a frustrating one. That cut the gap to three points. December was interesting. Falkirk lost 5-2 at Ayr United but Luke Graham was wrongly sent off early on. He was another player who really made a big difference. We haven’t touched on Liam Henderson yet - he was simply flawless throughout the whole season. Just before Christmas, Callumn Morrison (remember him?) scored a late winner against Hamilton Accies. That goal looking back was massive.

Worrying signs were quashed by the return of Falkirk legend Scott Arfield

This period was full of emotions. A 3-3 draw at East End Park followed by a bore draw with Queen’s Park at home was worrying, no doubt about that. Add in a 2-1 home loss to Livi and January wasn’t much fun. The club were also rocked by the news that assistant boss Paul Smith had suffered a heart attack after the Scottish Cup exit to Raith Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, the Bairns’ 2-0 win over Raith at Stark’s Park, on Smith’s return, was a special moment. The moment of the season however came just over a week later. Falkirk needed a boost - and the return of Scott Arfield on deadline day did just that. He was handed a start v Partick Thistle. What happened next was written in the stars. A hat-trick, including a first-minute strike, helped seal a 5-2 home win.

A 2-2 comeback v Ayr the following weekend is also a crucial result. Away wins and clean sheets at Greenock Morton and Airdrie got Falkirk back to business. They were three points clear heading into the final meeting with the Pars.

Unbeaten season against the Pars as title was eventually secured after scares

The 1-0 win over the Pars at home to open the final quarter wasn’t a classic - but it was a another important win. Brad Spencer, who scored early on, is another player who needs a mention. A total Rolls Royce in the middle of the park.

A 4-0 win at Hampden against Queen’s Park the following week was the moment where even the most pessimistic Falkirk fan probably felt that Premiership football was coming and it was just a matter of time. Losing to Livi again was a reminder that the title wasn’t secured yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite Falkirk then thumping Greenock Morton, losing late goals to Ayr United and Raith Rovers had supporters worried. The 3-1 capitulation at home at Raith especially was a shocker.

It felt like Falkirk were trying to throw the title away on the penultimate matchday when they lost 2-1 late on to Partick Thistle, allowing the title race to reach the final matchday with both the Bairns and Livingston siting on 70 points.

But John McGlynn’s side managed to finish the job - and create even more history as they return to the top-flight for the first time since 2010.