Falkirk continue to trial players but ex-Celt Rodgers heads home

Falkirk ran the rule over more trialists in a closed door match with Livingston this afternoon.

However they did not include Anton Rodgers, who rejected a further month of training with the Bairns and has returned south.

Anton Rodgers (left)

The son of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had featured for Swindon and Oldham in the past as well as being on pre-season tour with his dad’s Celtic squad in 2017. He played twice as a midfielder in bounce games for the Bairns last month but has chosen to move on.

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon explained: “Anton Rodgers is a way back to England.

“We made him an offer to stay for another month to work on his fitness but he decided to go back down south with his Family which is fair enough.

“There’s a closed door game with Livingston for us to take a look at a few people who we’ll kep quiet for now, but we have trialists in to run the rule over them.”

Two new faces from outwith the matchday squad were with the Bairns for the match, which also acted as a return to the club for ex-boss Gary Holt.

Both Livi and Falkirk senior sides had a successful weekend. McKinnon and Falkirk registered a first league win of the season over Alloa while Livingston and Holt defeated Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in Sunday afternoon’s televised Premiership encounter.

The good news kept coming for the Bairns with yesterday’s signing of Prince Buaben. Ray McKinnon will continue to seek to supplement the squad he inherited from Paul Hartley little over a month ago.

He added: “Falkirk has been taking all of our focus – getting people fit, getting players in, and getting points.

“We have to keep looking because my job is just to continually improve Falkirk Football Club.

“I will look at anyone at any time of the season because it’s my job to make us better. If they can improve us, if there are people out there who can, then we’ll certainly look at them.”

