Falkirk confirm Mark Campbell takeover progress

Falkirk have released a statement updating supporters on the on-going takeover.

As revealed by The Falkirk Herald on Saturday evening, the deal with the New York-based businessman has progressed to the next stage following meetings over the weekend.

Mark Campbell met fans in the Stadium bar Behind the Goals before watching the match from the directors' box. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

We told on Saturday night how a meeting 24 hours earlier had been productive and the takeover talks had progressed to ‘the next stage’.

The club statement, posted on the Bairns’ website, confirmed the progress and read: “As many of you who came along to Saturday’s match against Forfar will be aware, Mark Campbell was in attendance as a guest of the Board of Directors.

“In addition, the directors and Mark had positive and productive meetings over the weekend and have agreed to work closely with our respective legal advisers to progress Mark’s offer to the shareholders of Falkirk Football Club, and the planned investment in the club and its facilities.

“Mark and the directors are excited by the possibilities the investment can unlock both on and off the field. We are entering into an extremely important stage as we progress matters forward with both our legal team and Mark’s. This work can be time consuming, however all parties are committed to concluding this process at the earliest opportunity.

“A further announcement to supporters will be made as soon as possible.

“Many thanks for your patience and of course your continued support for the team.”

After watching the Bairns win 3-0 against Forfar from the directors’ box, Mr Campbell moved to quash a suggestion online that the takeover had been completed and also denied his deal involved local football agent Steven McBride.

Mr Campbell was named Falkirk’s preferred bidder on July 29 after directors and shareholders also considered offers from former player Alan Gow and a fan ownership scheme entitled ‘BackTheBairns’.

He had earlier been linked with a move for Sunderland AFC, but his move for the Wearside club, managed by ex-Bairn Jack Ross, fell through.