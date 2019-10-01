Falkirk confirm lawyers assessing takeover terms

Legal teams acting for for Falkirk and prospective owner Mark Campbell have begun working on takeover terms following last weeks’ positive talks.

Mr Campbell met the Bairns directors at the monthly boardroom meeting and took in the 0-0 draw with East Fife.

The businessman was in talks to invest in Sunderland. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He later told fans on Twitter that the plans were progressing ‘full steam ahead’.

Bairns interim chairman Lex Miller confirmed the progressive talks yesterday and said: “Mr Campbell and the board met on Thursday and had a positive meeting. Following the talks, negotiations are moving towards the next stage and are being dealt with by our lawyers. Talks will continue to be ongoing.”

Mr Campbell was named the Bairns’ preferred bidder in July after seeing off two other offers for the club, but hopes of a deal being sealed for a takeover by the end of the summer transfer window failed to materialise.

Previously this year the businessman had been close to taking over at Sunderland before turning his attention to the Bairns. After being named preferred bidder by the club he met fans in two open meetings where he discussed plans for a hotel, his coffee company and expansion plans to the Stadium and re-instating the club Academy.

