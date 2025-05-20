Falkirk’s famed full academy set-up is to return following the Bairns promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk’s famed full academy set-up is to be relaunched following the Bairns promotion to the Scottish Premiership after a 15-year absence from the top-flight.

The relaunch comes following a triumphant year for Falkirk across the board, with silverware for both the under-16 and under-18 squads, who recently secured their respective league titles and the U16 League Cup alongside the men’s first teams second successive SPFL title.

The original Falkirk academy which was closed in 2017 amid cost-cutting measures and a strategic pivot toward a so-called “Brentford model,” was widely regarded as one of the most successful academies in Scottish football. It produced talents such as Scott Arfield, Jay Fulton, and Craig Sibbald, alongside dozens of other players who progressed to the first team and enjoyed careers in professional football.

Falkirk’s academy to play within top level of youth football

The Bairns’ head of academy Tony Begg confirmed that the club will enter the Scottish FA’s Club Academy Scotland system at Performance Level from season 2025/26.

He said: “I am delighted that Falkirk’s Academy is returning. Performance Level status will bring the Falkirk Academy back to a similar level in Scotland’s Academy system prior to its closure in 2017. We will now create teams from Under-11 to Under-19 level by July, which means signing over 100 players and hiring several qualified coaches and other support, such as physiotherapists and performance specialists. The Academy will play at Performance Level against Ayr United, Dundee, Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston, Greenock Morton, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Partick Thistle, Ross County, and St Johnstone, with home games taking place at the Falkirk Stadium.”

Swinney eyes sustainable Falkirk academy going forward

Jamie Swinney, Falkirk’s chief executive officer, added: “The First Team’s success has given the club it’s heart back, the Academy returns its soul. Re-establishing the Academy has been an issue raised by fans continuously as a priority. Our aim was to get into the Premiership and bring back our Academy in time for the 150th anniversary. This is, however a significant financial commitment. We can afford to run the Academy in the Premiership but need to commit long-term. Premiership clubs’ decision to refuse to share UEFA solidarity money with the Championship makes professional youth football at that level very difficult.

“The Falkirk Supporters’ Society membership recently expressed a preference to commit 30 per cent of its subscriptions to the academy, which gave us confidence that now was the right time. The cost of re-establishing the Academy at CAS Performance Level is £320,000. While we expect some Scottish FA funding under the next triennial cycle, it will fall on the club, our fans, and commercial partners to make sure our Academy is sustainable long-term and can move up to Performance (Progressive) Level. We are already in talks over exciting sponsorship opportunities. Many local businesses have told us they want to be involved in youth football — now is the time. Contact our commercial team and be part of our journey.”

Falkirk outlay how fans can back the Bairns’ academy

“Fans can support the Academy’s rebuild in a number of ways,” a club spokesperson said, adding:

Join FSS: Falkirk Supporters’ Society members recently decided that 30% of all subscriptions will go directly to funding the Academy.

Sign-up for the 1876 Club Youth Development Draw.

Consider direct donations – we have already received substantial, unsolicited commitments to the 2025/26 Academy budget. Anyone wishing to donate to The Falkirk Academy can contact [email protected]

If you signed up as an Academy Patron, please continue your support, which is hugely appreciated.

Become an Academy sponsor by contacting [email protected] and signing up to a monthly standing order payment of £10-250 secure in the knowledge your money will go direct to funding Tony, his coaching staff and the new squads.

Look out for Academy Fundraising events next season.