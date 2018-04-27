Falkirk commercial director Kieran spreading word of the club through hot tubs, cranes and charity

To the business community he’s the face of Falkirk football club. To his fellow directors, he is a key component in income generation for the club. To the fans, he’s the hot tub guy.

Kieran Koszary has been in the commercial department at Westfield for almost five years and while one publicity stunt in particular is most memorable – it’s the community links, and social reponsibility element of his job that the commercial director takes most pride in.

Jamie Gow and Nikki Gow watched Falkirk vs Dumbarton from a pitchside hot tub. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“One of my key performance indicators isn’t about figures,” the commercial director admitted. “It’s the enhancement of our corporate social responsibility. We now support charity partners such as Strathcarron Hospice, Samaritans, Legion Scotland and poppyscotland.

“We take pride in that here alongside trying to increase our commercial activity and of course we do try to give added value to the fans as well. We’ve introduced the no nil-nil offer, tickets for schools, Man in the Corner, and Behind The Goals .”

There’s also been high brand exposure for the club’s clients – quite literally with matchday experiences from cranes as well as the famous – or should that be infamous – hot tub.

It has almost entered Scottish football folklore – but by which standards it’s worked.

Koszary joined the Falkirk board officially at the AGM last year. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I think I have quite a creative mind,” said Koszary, a former advertising manager with Johnston Press. “These were ways of generating publicity for the club but also our clients. They worked fantastically well.

“The hot tub, for example, reached the news in the United States – that’s incredible for the club but also the client who was delighted with the exposure.

“I follow lots of businesses across the world including the MLS for inspiration. We sometimes need to act and think outside the box. This was the example and it worked. People still talk about it.”

The hot tub and the crane split fan opinions – but later there was a smile back on his face.

There was a different vantage point for this game at The Falkirk Stadium.

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity in this sense. The client feedback was immense. That’s when it’s worthwhile. We are showing Falkirk is a good club to do business with and a bright and positive thinking football club.”

There’s more to it than stunts and commercial revenues. Since he joined the club the client base has increased more than 50 per cent as external relationships continue to grow.

The club now supports five charities who benefit from the brand exposure at the club and are among the patchwork quilt of multi-coloured advertising boards that now swaddles the Stadium.

Ad revenue is increasingly vital given the looming drop in prize money this season.

Stuart Ritchie and his sons enjoyed the view. Picture Michael Gillen.

And while he can’t control what’s going on on the pitch – he’s working at his usual and well known frantic pace off it.

He added: “I have changed our sales ethos, helped in no small part by my fantastic team of Alex Totten and Sharon McGuire with a 12 month selling platform. We’re all working closer with Falkirk council, our charities, local businesses – and the Bairns business club has been a fantastic support too.

“We are putting the club right at the heart of the community that we are all proud to be a part of. And that’s what it comes down to. The exposure is not just on Falkirk the club, it’s on Falkirk the town and district – my town and district – showing it’s a great place to do business.”