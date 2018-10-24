Falkirk cited by SPFL for Morton’s manager recruitment complaint

Falkirk’s recruitment of manager Ray McKinnon will be investigated by the Scottish Professional Football League.

The manager switched from last Saturday’s opponents Greenock Morton to the Bairns in August, replacing Paul Hartley in fiercely disputed circumstances.

Margaret Lang and Crawford Rae met at Saturday's game, which Morton won 1-0. Picture Michael Gillen

Morton chairman Crawford Rae issued an emotional statement in the aftermath of the move and his club lodged a complaint with the league’s governing body over the actions of the Bairns and the manager.

However, last night on learning of the club’s citation by the SPFL board, Falkirk confirmed they would comply with the hearing and clear the club’s name of any perceived wrongdoing.

The statement read: “Falkirk FC acknowledges the decision by the SPFL board to take Greenock Morton’s complaint against the club to a hearing.

“As has always been our stance, we maintain that the proper procedures were followed during the recruitment of Ray McKinnon and will present the relevant information in support of this.”

Ray McKinnon joined the Bairns in August. Picture Michael Gillen.

The Bairns will be investigated by an independent lawyer assessing the club’s actions in line with Section J of the SPFL Rules alleging breach or non-compliance with rules D9 and/or D10, arising from the circumstances of the employment by Falkirk FC of its new management team.