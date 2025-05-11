Falkirk supremo says Bairns will continue to ‘stand up’ to ‘senseless’ ban of artificial surfaces from the Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney has confirmed that a dispute resolution process against the SPFL is still not of the table as the Scottish Premiership pitch row continues to surface.

Top-flight sides voted at the end of last season to implement a ban after the governing body, the Scottish Professional Football League, put forward a resolution to “phase out” plastic pitches. Seven clubs, spearheaded by the Bairns and Swinney, have since campaigning against the ban, offering up alternatives citing the ‘already seismic gap between the Championship and Premiership’. Twelve months later, nothing has changed with Falkirk currently in a position where they will need to have a grass surface in place for the beginning of season 2026-27 if they retain their Premiership status next term.

Falkirk could launch battle against SPFL over artificial pitch ban

It was initially revealed in November that the seven-strong group were prepared to ask an independent arbitration tribunal to review the decision under Article 99 of the Scottish FA’s rules if their complaints were ignored. And now, speaking to the Herald, Swinney confirmed that “arbitration is not off the table” as the group continue to raise concerns with the likes of Scottish FA president Mike Mulraney.

Arbitration is not off the table,” Swinney said. “We had a good chat with the Scottish about the issue. Mike (Mulraney) and Ian (Maxwell) were very honest, as they would be and the SPFL know that we are still considering arbitration. We raised concerns with the SPFL over the vote itself, the lack of due diligence and the lack of process. And whether it was the right thing to do when some of the grass pitches are not great.

We can’t afford grow lights and can’t afford to be ripping up a pitch and replacing it every year for £1.5million Jamie Swinney

“If we had 12 pristine grass pitches in the Premiership you would understand the ban. But we live in a wet country with not much sunlight and not a lot of resource. We can’t afford grow lights and can’t afford to be ripping up a pitch and replacing it every year for £1.5million. So when you put all of that into context you have to ask, ‘is it actually the right decision?”

Falkirk will be one of two top-flight clubs with an artificial pitch next term with Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park the second. It could be three if Livingston earn promotion via the play-offs. Swinney is hoping to broker a “softer landing” for clubs who need to rip up their pitch due to gaining promotion.

“Taking all of that aside we have tried to obtain some kind of softer landing,” Swinney added. “This club was almost in administration, we were on the verge of part-time football. We spent £350,000 on a pitch a couple of years ago and it’s the top level artificial pitch which is fine for the Champions League. We maintain it well, we look after it well. It’s not just as easy for us to say, ‘right, let’s spend £1.2million on this pitch.’ We don’t have that money. So we are looking for a bit of support, be that an extra year to allow us to build up enough cash reserves. Can we get an interest free loan or a grant? Can we get these things? We hope we can come to a reasonable agreement to avoid arbitration.”

‘Fundamentally not right’ - Swinney on current Uefa solidarity set-up

Swinney and fellow club chiefs believe that the cash should trickle down the pyramid to help cash-strapped lower-league sides – pointing to examples of other Uefa nations where solidarity payments trickle down the pyramid. Currently, Uefa solidarity payment distribution in Scotland goes only to Premiership clubs not involved in European group stage competitions. And a possible solution could include a new distribution system that sees some or all of the funds go to second-tier clubs as a way to bridge the already seismic gap between both divisions. Last year, top-flight clubs had the chance to change the system to let the money trickle down but they voted with self-interest to ensure the cash stayed in the Premiership.

“It’s not right that 12 clubs not only share 84 per cent of the distribution pot, but also take all the solidarity money,” adds Swinney. “That’s not fundamentally not right. We have spent 15 years outside of the Premiership so, for us to go there and forget how difficult it was just to keep the lights on, would not be right. So, if there is a vote next year, we will be voting to distribute the cash.”

Falkirk earned promotion back to the Premiership earlier this month after securing the Championship title on the final night of the second-tier season. The Bairns have also revealed season ticket plans, and they will be the most affordable club to watch next term in the top-flight whether that be as a season ticket holder or a match-going fan of Falkirk/visiting side.