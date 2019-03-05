Falkirk captain Jordan McGhee not the only one steering Bairns to unbeaten Championship run

Jordan McGhee wears the Falkirk armband, but he has thanked team-mates Paul Paton and Paul Dixon for help in leading the team.

The Bairns are on a great run since McGhee took over the captaincy that was vacated by Aaron Muirhead’s move to Ayr United in January.

Jordan McGhee. Picture Michael Gillen

McGhee had acted as the right-back’s deputy – in the position and role – and has yet to taste defeat this year, like the entire Bairns squad.

But McGhee paid tribute to other senior figures within the Westfield dressing room who have helped him with his development as the club’s playing leader.

PLAYER PROFILE: Jordan McGhee

He told The Falkirk Herald: “Being captain is brilliant. It is a massive honour for me to be the captain at a club of this size, with such a fan base and at such a young age – I am only 22.

McGhee tackles Morton scorer Greg Kiltie. Picture Michael Gillen.

“The club and the gaffer have installed a lot of faith in me and I hope that I’m re-paying that faith just now and can keep going and get this club back to where it belongs.

“It’s brilliant leading the team out during a run like this as well – but that is down to the boys.

“There are lots of boys in there who have done the business on the pitch and others who have helped me to along the way too.

IN QUOTES: Morton 1 Falkirk 1

“We have captains in the dressing room. Paul Paton has been a captain at Dundee United, Dickers [Paul Dixon] has been too and a lot of the older boys have been helping me and giving me wee pointers and where to go. That can only be good for me as a captain and following on from that for the team as well.”

The Bairns kept a level head when down to ten men at Cappielow last Friday night when one of those experienced heads, Paul Dixon was sent off. The visitors held on for a point against the Greenock side and moved clear of the relegation areas.

Captain McGhee

added: “The boys dug in and we can definitely play better. The red card certainly didn’t help. It’s difficult enough to come away to a place like Cappielow, especially a night game when the pitch isn’t the greatest.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

“We could have passed the ball a lot better and if we did I think we would have cut them up it a lot more. But the attitude and application that the boys showed was different class.

“It’s something that has been installed into us since the gaffer and the new players have come in. We never give up and we didn’t roll over and we haven’t been beaten easily recently and that can only be good for us between now and the end of the season.

“We are simply just concentrating on getting points and getting up the league table that’s all it’s important to us and the more games that we win the further up the table we can get and the longer the unbeaten run can go on and extend.”

Falkirk host McGhee’s predecessor Muirhead and Ayr United on Friday night in another live televised match on BBC Scotland.

MATCH PREVIEW: Falkirk v Ayr United