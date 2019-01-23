Falkirk captain Aaron Muirhead has contract mutually terminated

Falkirk club captain and longest serving player Aaron Muirhead has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club.

Muirhead has played 90 minutes in all bar six matches this campaign for the Bairns, but played just one minute in the first victory of the year at Ayr United before sitting on the bench for the draw with Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Muirhead scored his last goal for the Bairns at Tannadice just before Christmas (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The 28-year-old, one of the senior figures at the Falkirk Stadium, was at the club for four years and was a regular starter throughout his time, whether playing right-back, centre-back or, lately, in midfield.

However, with the recent additions, that game time looks in danger and Muirhead has had his contract terminated as he looks to go elsewhere to find the minutes.

It's likely that the former Partick Thistle defender will remain in the Scottish Championship.