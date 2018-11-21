Falkirk captain Aaron Muirhead back ahead of schedule

Aaron Muirhead could return to training with his Falkirk team-mates tomorrow.

Fears of a fractured ankle following the Bairns 1-1 draw with Ross County were eased when scans showed only severe bruising to the defender’s foot.

Muirhead had been moved to centre-back when the injury struck. Picture Michael Gillen.

The post-match X-ray had shown up an old existing fracture on the 28-year-old’s ankle causing the concern.

But now the injury has subsided and Muirhead is preparing to return to join his team-mates.

Boss Ray McKinnon explained: “We thought Aaron would be out for six weeks and it’s about 3 and a half now. When he went to hospital that first night of the Ross County game and we were told he had a broken ankle but he had it scanned again and it turned out that it wasn’t broken after all and it was an existing fracture.

“However it was very, very badly bruised so he has been working hard in the gym for the past three weeks and we are hoping we will see him in training with us on Thursday.

Aaron Muirhead played on through his injury. Picture Michael Gillen.

“That would be nearly four weeks out so that is a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.”

Muirhead could be joined by Prince Buaben and international pair Zak Rudden and Deimantas Petravicius.

“We need as many as we can. We were really short on bodies on Saturday, but the good thing is Aaron has time on his side because the defence has done really well since we switched to that shape.

“But it will be good to have him back because it will add competition for places in the back line and Prince will add competition to the middle of the park.”