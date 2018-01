Falkirk have made a second signing of the day - Scottish striker Alex Jakubiak.

The Watford striker will join the Bairns on a six-month loan deal and is part seven of Paul Hartley’s squad overhaul.

Paul Hartley has made seven signings since taking over at Falkirk - two permanent and five loans

Jakubiak is a Scotland under-19 international and has made one appearance for the Hornets.

The Bairns will be his sixth loan club.

Ryan Blair’s return to the Bairns was confirmed earlier today.