Falkirk bring in defender Tumilty from Ross County

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has signed full-back Reghan Tumilty on an emergency loan from Ross County.

The 20-year-old former Dundee United Academy player, who has made 11 appearances in the Premiership, has signed with the Bairns until Christmas Eve.

Hartley told the club website: "I felt it was important that we strengthened in the full back area as we are a bit short defensively through injury at the moment.

“Reghan came in and trained with the group this morning and he is everything I expected – quick, strong and good on the ball.

“He is still of a young age, but already has the experience of playing Premiership football under his belt and I am sure he will prove to be a useful addition to the group over the next few weeks.”