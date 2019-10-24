Falkirk boss wants to take advantage of Fife derby

Something has to give between Raith Rovers and East Fife on Saturday, and Ray McKinnon wants to make sure Falkirk benefit.

The top two in the Ladbrokes SPFL League One face off at Stark’s Park with both tied on 20 points, one ahead of the Bairns.

Falkirk saw off Peterhead with four goals least weekend. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Clyde are visitors to The Falkirk Stadium on Saturday and if Falkirk take all three points from the game, they’re guaranteed a move up the league – with top not out of reach.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL League One

Ray McKinnon said: “Raith Rovers are playing East Fife on Saturday and we’ve closed the gap on them a bit after winning against Peterhead so something has to give in Fife.

“We’re going to go and win our game and that’s all we will concentrate on between now and the end of the season is winning every single game, and if we do that with that mentality we’ll be fine.

Ray McKinnon. Picture by Michael Gillen.

“Everyone makes it tough in this league and raise their game. Our players need to keep that desire, performance and drive to win, that they showed on Saturday.”

READ MORE: Every player John ‘Yogi’ Hughes and Brian Rice signed for Falkirk

In the way of the Bairns and a guaranteed move up the table though are Clyde, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Broadwood and boast the league’s top goalscorer David Goodwillie in their ranks. The striker has a ratio of a goal every hour played – but couldn’t find the net in August.

McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald: “It was probably our worst result of the season. We never got going at Broadwood so this is an opportunity to put that right at home.

“They are decent and have David Goodwillie and other good players so we need to be very careful but it’s a good opportunity to make amends for that previous performance and that’s all we’re looking to do, ensure a good performance and maintain the levels the players have set recently. That’s the case for every game.”

Falkirk have a full strength squad to choose from.