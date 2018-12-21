Falkirk boss urges patience over January transfers

Falkirk may not rush into the January transfer market immediately, Bairns boss Ray McKinnon has warned.

The recruitment drive has been underway since the manager joined the club in August with regular rotations of trialists at The Falkirk Stadium.

Ray McKinnon. Picture Michael Gillen.

But while McKinnon hopes to make around half a dozen signings next month, it won’t happen when the clock strikes midnight on Hogmanay.

“We’ve got the whole of the transfer window and we will be patient - nothing will happen right away, but if we need to we’ll take the whole of January to try and get the right person and to improve the squad in terms of balance.

“We have got the funds to go and make signings where we can but it’s difficult because a lot of people are under contract and there’s got to be reasons why they’re getting away from the club. ”

McKinnon has been playing a counter attacking game and while it has worked well in accruing recent league points, once the squad is supplemented, he wants options for a number of strategies.

What there won’t be though, is a turnaround in player as vast as the summer when Falkirk traded for almost three times the amount of McKinnon’s more modest aim.

“They’ve got to be the right person for us – so it’s not easy.”

“I can go and sign 10 players in January but it could be 10 of the wrong players. I won’t do that, I will be patient.

“I need to be because there’s no point in signing three or four and then turning around after a month and wondering why we signed them.

“Ideally we will try and make six signings over different areas of the park to strengthen the squad and give us a good balance. Will we get all six? I don’t know.

“We could probably sign six of course but it’s getting the right quality and the right people in the right areas and that’s what it’s all about.

“We need to do our homework and make sure everything is right. Six would be the number if we could do it though.”

The Bairns have until January 5 – when they face Ayr United – to decide on loan deals and out of contract players.