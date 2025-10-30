Falkirk boss John McGlynn tells players to ‘bin’ Celtic loss and focus on crucial Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock clash.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has urged his players to quickly forget about Wednesday night’s 4-0 defeat away to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The Bairns impressed in the opening half an hour but lost cheap goals with a Johnny Kenny double and efforts from Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti securing a comfortable win for the hosts - who had interim management duo Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney in the dugout for the first time following Brendan Rodgers’ shock exit 48 hours before the top-flight clash.

And with a crucial home match against Kilmarnock looming this Saturday, McGlynn was quick to turn his attentions to that game. He told his players “bin” the 90 minutes with the Hoops on top form as they looked to put their own wrongs right after a difficult period.

He said: "We have to move on. Saturday is more important than this game. It was always going to be hard. We stayed in the game for 30 minutes till the goal. But simply it won’t define our season. We had to get in at half time at just 1-0. Losing the third goal killed us. Celtic have that sharpness and we're not at that level when they are.

"We bin it. We won't be competing for the top two positions in the league. This is the hardest game of the season, going away to Celtic. We aren’t happy, of course, but we just move on. It (Celtic's change of manager) didn't affect us at all. They had a short period to turn it around. That was basically the same style we played against in the League Cup. We needed them to be below par and that wasn’t the case - they were very much up for it. They're too quick with their ability and that's what happens when you pay the big bucks."

There were some positives for the Bairns, with winger Ethan Ross returning from injury to get 45 minutes while Sunderland loanee Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi showed he is Premiership-ready in what was his first start in attack.

On having Ross back, McGlynn said: “It was very good. That was the plan. We said to him beforehand to give us 45 minutes. We wanted to have a bit of a surprise package too with him being out for so long. Big Trey did well for his first start. He won a few headers. He had a good shot that required a decent save. It was a difficult one for anyone tonight.”

Falkirk dropped down to seventh in the table after the midweek fixtures having collected 12 points from their ten top-flight outings so far.