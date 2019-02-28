Falkirk boss Ray reckons league campaign will be a rollercoaster to May

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon reckons the next 11 matches are significant for all the teams in the Championship – not just his side and their relegation rivals.

League placings have switched relentlessly this season in a tight and competitive second tier, and as he takes his team to former employers Morton tomorrow night, McKinnon says there is something on the line for everyone, and he expects that to be the case right through to May.

He said: “Everyone will be fighting for something. There are teams fighting for the league, fighting to get into the playoffs and then teams – a lot of teams – trying to fight to avoid relegation. I think it will be a really exciting into the season andthe last game will have a bearing and be meaningful for everyone.”

Falkirk are the form side in the division and head to Morton who defeated Queen of the South at Cappielow on Tuesday.

There are a couple of injury concenrs in the Bairns camp, which are being kept under wraps, but regardless, McKinnon heads west confident in his side ahead of the match, shown on BBC Scotland.

He added: “We are in good form. Morton got a great result midweek that will give them a boost because they were getting sucked into things but they are now looking at the playoff spots.

“They are a good squad but we’re in good form and unbeaten in two months and going down there to try and win the game – make no bones about it. We’re going down with a positive mindset.”