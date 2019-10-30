Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon pleased to see Tannadice team-mate Paul Sturrock recognised in Scottish Football Museum Hall of Fame

Paul Sturrock was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame on Sunday alongside ex-Bairn Patsy Gallacher and four others including Inverness boss John Robertson.

McKinnon grew up as a young player at Dundee United when Sturrock was in his 1980s prime and learned a lot as both a player and a coach from the recent inductee.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen

“Luggy was a top top player. I played with him and he really was. I also had the pleasure of watching him growing up and very fortunate to work with him as a young kid and he was simply top drawer and a Scottish international.

“He was a goal scorer and a goal creator and had that low centre of gravity with the ability to turn people – I’m not surprised he’s been inducted into the Hall of Fame, he was brilliant.

“It was a pleasure going to watch him. He was superb at linking the game, socks rolled down, turning people – a top player up there with the best in Scotland.

“He helped the young guys and went into coaching himself and was very good.”

Dundee United footballer Paul Sturrock chats to some of the boys at a schoolboy at the launch of Soccer Sevens ('Mini football') at Easter Road in January 1982.

Former Bairn Patsy Gallacher was also admitted, with grandson Kevin – a Scotland international – collecting on his behalf.

Larbert resident Tommy McLean and another former player with links to Falkirk – Colin Stein – were also added alongside Joe Harper.

