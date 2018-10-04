Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon pleased to land Ghana international who began career with Ajax

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon says he’s delighted to have Prince Buaben on board – and is looking to add more Bairns.

The former Hearts midfielder signed at The Falkirk Stadium on Monday and was pitched into a closed doors game with Livingston a day later.

He’s McKinnon’s second signing as Falkirk boss, exactly a month since he landed Zak Rudden, and things are starting to look up from a playing perspective after the weekend win, says the boss.

“The timing of the signing is great – we have been chasing him for a while now and it’s funny it comes on the back of a good result on Saturday.

“Prince is not up to speed yet which we are well aware of but we have three weeks – this week and then a weekend off – to get him up to level of fitness where he can really help us.”

The 30-year-old Ghanaian midfielder began his footballing career in the youth system at Ajax but most recently played at Hearts – who he helped land theSPFL Championship crown three years ago – but has also played in Scotland with Partick and Dundee United.

“I know all about him,” McKinnon added. “We watched him at United when he was playing there and everyone I spoke to said he is a great person to have a brilliant around the dressing room. Everything I’ve seen from him here and in meeting him confirms that. He seems a lovely lovely guy who just wants to come in and play and he’s exactly what we need at the moment.

“He has good experience and is a good football player and we are delighted to have him on board.”

Buaben won’t be the last Bairn in if the boss has his way too. After letting an unnamed trialist leave and seeing Anton Rodgers turn down an extended trial period, McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor ran the rule over Buaben and another two trialists in a bounce game with Livingston at Westfield on Tuesday.

One took in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Alloa from the stands at Recreation Park and McKinnon insists he will keeping looking to recruit and strengthen.

“There are a lot of people out there just now looking for clubs and trying to do certain things or go certain places with their career.

“There are some players out there who might be hard to get hold of – they might be want to go abroad or somewhere else.

“Prince was one of them. He was trying to go somewhere else but it didn’t work out and he’s here now. This might just be till January or maybe the end of the season – it’s only a short term deal with an option but hopefully he enjoys it here.

“We heard he was available, we had a chat and he showed that interest in coming which was great and we got our heads together and got the deal done. Now he’s here it’s great.

“But we will keep looking. We have to keep looking because my job is to continually improve Falkirk Football Club.

“I will look at anyone at any time of the season because it’s my job to make us better. If they can improve us, if there are people out there who can help, then we’ll certainly look at them.”

Falkirk and Livingston drew 0-0 in the match which also provided a return to The Falkirk Stadium for ex-boss Gary Holt and midfielder Craig Sibbald who played 70 minutes on his return from injury.