Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon: I don't think we over celebrated our penalty goal at Queen of the South

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon has denied Queen of the South allegations that his team over celebrated their 91st minute penalty goal in Tuesday night’s dramatic 1-1 Championship draw at Palmerston, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Bairns contingent went ballistic after Davis Keillor Dunn’s spot kick – awarded for handball by Lyndon Dykes – broke the deadlock at Queen of the South, with the Bairns striker then sent off for taking his shirt off before celebrating with players and fans.

Falkirk penalty scorer Davis Keillor Dunn celebrates with Bairns fans before being handed a second booking for taking his shirt off (Pic by Michael Gillen)

To add to the incredible drama, Queen’s then won a 95th minute penalty of their own which Stephen Doobbie scored to earn a crucial point, after Falkirk defender William Edjenguele had controversially been adjudged to have fouled Dykes.

McKinnon said: “I don’t think we over celebrated. I think if the guys score a penalty in the 92nd minute then you’re going to celebrate aren’t you?

“I think any team in the world would do it, not just Falkirk.

“They were quite right to celebrate but maybe not to the extent Davis did. After being booked he should have known better.

“We are deflated to take the lead in the 92nd minute and then concede a goal.

“It doesn’t look like a penalty to me but the referee has given it which was disappointing but that’s football for you.

“Probably a point was fair over the piece.”

But Doonhamers boss Naysmith insisted: “Because of Falkirk over celebrating, their players, their staff running on the pitch, up and down the touchline, the game is extended to 50-odd minutes and we get a penalty.

“And I think their fitness guy was running 40 yards up the touchline to ask the linesman how long there is to go.

“But if you’re going to celebrate like that, for 90 seconds after the goal then the ref’s got to add that on.

“I think the ref was right to add on that 90 seconds after Falkirk’s penalty, purely due to how long Falkirk celebrated on the pitch.

“We couldn’t get the game restarted and then the guy got sent off.

“The time got added on because of what Falkirk did, not because the ref cheated or added on time that shouldn’t have been added on.

“I’m not sitting on the fence.

“I would probably say our penalty was on the soft side.

“But we got it and Stephen stuck it away.”