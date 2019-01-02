Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon happy it’s new year

New Year is a time for refresh and renewal and no more so than for Falkirk’s first team squad as the transfer window opened on Tuesday.

And as 2018 became 2019 Bairns boss Ray McKinnon exclaimed: “Thank God it’s January!”

He didn’t hold back and admitted he had been protecting his squad through to the end of last year before wielding the axe on Mustapha Dumbuya and Marcus Haber and more expected to be dumped by the Bairns in the coming days.

The last year ended on an unhappy note with the 4-2 reverse at home to Dunfermline.

And McKinnon added: “Up until now I’ve tried to protect that squad all the way through to here but now there will be a lot of players not going to play for Falkirk again.

“It’s now my job to try and re-build that squad because let’s be honest that is not good enough for Falkirk Football Club.

“I’ve been saying all along I can’t wait until January and now it’s here and now we’ve got to try and turn things around. A lot of these players will not be here come the end of January. A lot of them will not play again.

“It’s been a grind and I think we have actually done well to get to where we are and we are still in touching distance with everyone in the league, we’ve just got to make sure we have a really positive second half to the season and get players in who can be creative and control games.

“It’s going to take the whole of January.”

Falkirk will first foot high-flying Ayr United this week.