Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon expected to be back in the dugout for Dundee United match

Ray McKinnon should be on the touchline for Falkirk’s meeting with Dundee United on Saturday – despite his lingering eye infection.

Assistant boss Darren Taylor stepped into the role at Alloa and helped the team to victory with the gaffer keeping his distance in the dug-out for fear of spreading his condition.

The same scenario could be replayed at Westfield on Saturday, although the manager is on the mend.

He’s still had input on the team though with Falkirk training over the blank weekend caused by Ross County’s Irn-Bru Cup semi-final.

But he handed media duties over to Taylor again this week.

He said: “He’s been here in spirit all the time.”

Taylor took training and added: “The manager has never really been away. He did take a couple of days off at the tail end of last week but everything was organised and ready.

“We weren’t working towards a game - that would have frustrated him a lot. So in a way the timing helped. He has just used that time away to recover a bit.

“The situation has had no impact at all on the team and we communicated regularly.

“I’m sure he will be in the dugout on Saturday – there’s no reason for him not to be. Like Alloa we have a big technical area so if he needs to keep a distance he can.”

The illness and role switch did not upset the Bairns momentum at Alloa with Taylor steering the side to a vital win, as McKinnon watched on.

And while the management duo’s former club pose a strong threat, after a January full of transfers, Taylor is still confident.

He added: “Since 2019 we are on an unbeaten run and we intend to remain that way although it is a tough task. But we are happy to go toe-to-toe with them.”

The Bairns are at full strength. Zak Rudden will be available for the Bairns as the cautions he has accumulated have been spread out enough to avoid a suspension, for now.

William Edjenguele will not be available against his parent club though, as per his loan agreement.