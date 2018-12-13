Falkirk boss pleased at third place in the league form table

Falkirk are in the top three best teams in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship - based on the last six games.

The Bairns recent form has been a vast improvement on their early season fortunes, and Ray McKinnon is keen to keep focus on the here and now, and not too distant past, rather than the start of the season which has rooted the Bairns in the bottom two.

Alloa's Alan Trouten scored a double against the Bairns. Pic: Michael Gillen

LEAGUE STATISTICS: Falkirk’s form

Saturday’s draw at home to Alloa was a missed opportunity though.

The Bairns boss said: “ We are making progress - that is the main thing.

“We have been unbelievably competitive and the last six games compared to the start of the season so that is this positives we take from that game.

Scott Harrison gave Falkirk a welcome away win at Inverness. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I’ve looked back over the video from Saturday and it’s pretty clear where we need to make improvements.

“We caused our own problems on Saturday, there was a culmination of things. Lots of wee things went wrong.

“I will not pointing the finger at anyone or singling them out it’s a team performance. We should have dealt with the cross better and the referee has got the decision wrong, clearly, for giving a corner when it wasn’t.

“Mistakes happen and that’s part of football we just need to deal with it. The secret is to respond and try and not make mistakes in the following games to come.”

It's all positive mindset from the Bairns boss. Excluding the derby defeat at Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup the Bairns have had a decent run since McKinnon changed the team shape and held Ross County to a draw at The Falkirk Stadium.

He added: “You need to look at the positives as well we can’t just do it on the negatives.

“We are third in the form table in the league from the last six games – a win on Saturday and we might go second in the form table so if there are positives for us.

“The good thing is we scored two goals, we scored three against Inverness so we’re beginning to score goals all we need to do is stay positive and keep focused and grind out results.”

