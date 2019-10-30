Falkirk boss McKinnon: I’ll make changes but trust the team

Change will be enforced on Falkirk’s first-team after Morgaro Gomis’ red card on Saturday.

But manager Ray McKinnon says he will be making further personnel changes after aspects of Saturday’ 1-0 defeat to Clyde he “wasn’t happy with”.

Morgaro Gomis saw red for two fouls in the second half. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He kept the same side who saw off Peterhead 4-0 with a four-pronged attack all finding the net – but the same set-up fired a blank against the Bully Wee.

The boss pledged to watch the game back to properly assess it in the aftermath of the defeat, and after smarting over the re-run early this week, he’s ready to take action.

“We have Morgaro out but I will change the personnel,” McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald. “There were a few aspects of the game I wasn’t happy about. So there’s an opportunity for someone to come in - that’s what the squad’s about. We’ll probably make a couple of changes but only Denny Johnstone is out injured – he has a little knock, and it’s only him and Morgaro unavailable.”

Despite his disappointment though the Bairns boss is still backing his players.

Ray McKinnon and his management team are looking to be top by Christmas. Picture: Michael Gillen

He went on: “There were periods when we made the wrong decision in some attacking scenarios. All these little things just added up and cost us.

“It hurt us a lot on Saturday and we are all hurting – we have to take these opportunities when they come to us – but it’s only a set-back, one game. We need to re-focus. The end game is promotion and I have absolute trust in that team. It’s a good group of boys and they will deliver for me and the club – I have every trust in them.”

Falkirk face Forfar, at Station Park, on Saturday.

