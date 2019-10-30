Falkirk boss McKinnon: I’ll make changes but trust the team

Change will be enforced on Falkirk’s first-team after Morgaro Gomis’ red card on Saturday.
But manager Ray McKinnon says he will be making further personnel changes after aspects of Saturday’ 1-0 defeat to Clyde he “wasn’t happy with”.
He kept the same side who saw off Peterhead 4-0 with a four-pronged attack all finding the net – but the same set-up fired a blank against the Bully Wee.
The boss pledged to watch the game back to properly assess it in the aftermath of the defeat, and after smarting over the re-run early this week, he’s ready to take action.
“We have Morgaro out but I will change the personnel,” McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald. “There were a few aspects of the game I wasn’t happy about. So there’s an opportunity for someone to come in - that’s what the squad’s about. We’ll probably make a couple of changes but only Denny Johnstone is out injured – he has a little knock, and it’s only him and Morgaro unavailable.”
Despite his disappointment though the Bairns boss is still backing his players.
He went on: “There were periods when we made the wrong decision in some attacking scenarios. All these little things just added up and cost us.
“It hurt us a lot on Saturday and we are all hurting – we have to take these opportunities when they come to us – but it’s only a set-back, one game. We need to re-focus. The end game is promotion and I have absolute trust in that team. It’s a good group of boys and they will deliver for me and the club – I have every trust in them.”
Falkirk face Forfar, at Station Park, on Saturday.
