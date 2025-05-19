Falkirk manager John McGlynn has secured the Glen’s manager of the season title for the second consecutive season after leading the Bairns to stunning back-to-back SPFL titles.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has been named the Scottish Championship Glen’s manager of the season after completing another remarkable campaign which culminated in the Bairns securing a return to the top-flight after a 15-year long absence.

After winning an invincible third-tier title the season previous - which saw McGlynn named Glen’s manager of the year for League One - the 63-year-old managed to lead virtually the same group of players to a second successive title success. The Bairns lifted the Scottish Championship trophy earlier this month after a final night win over Hamilton Accies. Falkirk took the second-tier by storm, earning 73 points and losing only seven times - staving off a late fight back from Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McGlynn hails Falkirk team after award win

“I’m delighted to receive the Glen’s Championship Manager of the Season award, it’s been an amazing season for everyone at Falkirk Football Club,” McGlynn beamed. “It’s very much a team effort, the success that we’ve had, and there are so many people involved in that. It’s nice to be able to receive this award on behalf of everyone at the club. I’d like to thank my backroom staff, who’ve been amazing with the support they’ve given me and the hard work they’ve put in every day. Their professionalism and personalities have shone through. The players have to take all the credit. Their professionalism, their togetherness, their work rate, their spirit, their camaraderie, the style of football they play, their entertainment value, they’ve been amazing. The fans have been great too, selling out most home games. Playing in front of nearly 8,000 fans here has created an amazing atmosphere. I’d also like to thank everyone at the football club, the board of directors, the media guys, the commercial team, ground staff, the shop staff. They’ve all been pulling in the right direction. Thank you to everyone, thank you to Glen’s and to the SPFL for choosing me as the Manager of the Season.”

Former Raith Rovers manager McGlynn was appointed three years ago yesterday and has turned around the Bairns’ fortunes. After finishing sixth in League One the season previous with the club at rock bottom - the popular coach has managed two league titles (one of them an unbeaten), a Scottish Cup semi-final appearance and countless wins over higher-league opposition in cup competitions. McGlynn was also awarded two Glen’s Manager of the Month titles this season for August and October during the league season.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “John McGlynn has delivered an exceptional set of results for Falkirk. After gaining promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, he has lifted the club to the top of the league table, securing a place in the Scottish Premiership in the forthcoming season for the first time in 15 years. Despite being outsiders at the start of the season, Falkirk delivered a top-notch performance against stiff competition from other teams in the hotly contested Championship, all under the diligent leadership of McGlynn. My congratulations go to John, his backroom staff and wider team at Falkirk on this tremendous achievement.”

McGlynn had already beaten Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Hibs boss David Gray to the PFA Scotland manager of the year award. He was nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year prize but missed out on that one to Hoops boss Rodgers.