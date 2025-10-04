John McGlynn ‘wary’ of Rangers but says Falkirk need to be targeting three points against embattled Ibrox outfit in Scottish Premiership clash.

John McGlynn says he’s “wary” of the threat that embattled Rangers will pose this Sunday - but that his Falkirk side must seize the “opportunity” on offer.

The second-bottom Bairns are still on the hunt for a maiden home win in the Scottish Premiership and welcome Russell Martin’s team this weekend with the Ibrox outfit having played on Thursday night in the Europa League. The Gers lost 2-1 out in Austria to Sturm Graz and only sit two points above Falkirk after six matches played in the top flight.

And with Rangers’ current crop breaking all sorts of unwanted records for their poor start to the season, Bairns boss McGlynn admits that it is a great time for his fresh Falkirk team to be facing the Glasgow giants.

Rangers still pose a threat

"It is very difficult to get away from that... it is facts,” he said. “They do have strengths, you saw last weekend during the Livingston game that they had some great play in the first half. The one-touch stuff, they had a great move leading up to Connor Barron's shot. It was actually different class. But it probably isn't enough to please most Rangers fans. They need to see that more often. But that is where we have to be wary, they still have good players and can still play some good football. We have to look at the opportunity that we have got. Other than when Rangers dropped out into the lower-leagues, this is probably the first time that we are playing them with a realistic chance. You cannot hide from the fact that Rangers are not in the place that they want to be. You can't hide from that. But you put them down at your peril I would suggest... there is no way that we will be taking it lightly. I am looking for a response from last weekend and it wouldn't matter who we were playing on Sunday.

He added: “It would be huge (to win). We are waiting on a win against one of the big clubs to really kick us on. We've been close. The last home game (2-2 draw with Hibs) the fans made a great atmosphere and it will be a great atmosphere here on Sunday. They played their part for us and the players did - maybe with another 5/10 minutes we beat Hibs. We went close against Dundee United here on the opening day and went away to Pittodrie and won. We really are not a million miles away. The guys are still adapting and learning, the staff are too. A win would certainly kick us on hugely. We have some big games coming up in October. We need to start picking up points.”

Falkirk will welcome back Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson back to the squad for the visit of Rangers, with McGlynn delighted to have the Aberdeen matchwinner back after suffering an injury which prevented him from kicking on after his brilliant Bairns start.

Wilson being back is a boost

"That's exactly what we wanted when we brought Kyrell and Ethan (Williams) in,” McGlynn said. “We wanted more options in the wider areas. He hit the ground running up at Aberdeen that day and he is very quick and very direct. He works so hard too. But he has had four-odd weeks since he last played. We will see how we get on with him. But it's great to have him available. He can play across the front three positions. We've got him, Ethan, Calvin (Miller) and Alfie (Agyeman). We have got ammunition.

Giving a squad update, McGlynn added: "Kyrell (Wilson) is back in the squad. Lewis Neilson couldn't play against Hearts but he is back. That's a couple back. Sam (Hart) took a knock on the head during the week and we are being very careful RE concussion protocol so he won't be in the equation. But he was a big plus for us. He would have been in the equation for sure after the performance he put on last weekend off the bench at Tynecastle. He will play a big part for us going forward after the international break.”

The boss also confirmed that reports suggesting Sean Mackie - on loan at Ross County for the season - was out for the season after suffering an injury were way off the mark.

He revealed: "That's rubbish! He'll be out for two to three weeks. He got it scanned straight away, fair play to Ross County. He did it in the warm-up before a game on Tuesday. I am gutted for Tony Docherty. They've had a tough start and he wanted Sean up there. It is an annoying and frustrating one. But at least the information I am getting is that it is not as bad as first feared. Hopefully he'll be back within that timescale.”