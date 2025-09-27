John McGlynn reveals why Falkirk sent striker on loan to lower-league rivals as boss prepares for clash with ex-club Hearts in Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn reckons loaning out Barney Stewart to lower-league rivals Dunfermline Athletic makes a fair bit of sense - with the mid-table Scottish Championship outfit the best suited destination for the English forward.

The 21-year-old striker, who recently returned from an injury suffered in pre-season, is now playing catch-up and a temporary move away from the Bairns to the SPFL’s second tier was expected. What surprised supporters on Friday afternoon however was seeing ex-Heriot Watt University ace Stewart holding aloft a Pars’ scarf at East End Park. McGlynn - after consultation with Falkirk’s hierarchy - confirmed that the club did have to think about the enquiry from Neil Lennon’s side but that he was clear it was a good move for the player.

Why Bairns entertained Pars bid

“Barney has played his part for us,” McGlynn explained. “He’s had some game-time but not enough. He has to be playing regular football. He needs to develop and that happens by playing. We had an enquiry from Dunfermline and then it was a decision that wasn’t taken just by myself - the board also. Football-wise from me, he has to go somewhere with an expectation level and a similar level of crowd. We want him to be equally challenged. They have a good manager and that ticks a lot of boxes for us. It is a good opportunity and it is all about Barney really.”

Falkirk travel to second-placed Hearts this Saturday in the Scottish Premeirship hoping to build on a well-earned point against the unbeaten Jambos city rivals Hibs on Tuesday evening. The Bairns battled back in that match from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw, and ahead of a Tynecastle showdown - McGlynn says his side have switched on from the off if they are to cause an upset.

The former Tynecastle boss previewed: “Hearts are a top team. They are flying. They are scoring goals. We know that the atmosphere will be red hot - we want to quiet the Hearts fans by keeping ourselves in the game. We need to give ourselves a platform. We can’t get them a two-goal head start. We have to be ready from the off. Being composed is a big thing, we have scored in every game we have played in the Premiership, we have to make them nervous.”

McGlynn backs Bloom

Derek McInnes’ side have been buoyed by the investment from Brighton owner Tony Bloom over the summer, with the club using his well-respected Jamestown Analytics approach as they chase down the Old Firm. On returning to his old club, and if sees them being able to lay down a long-term challenge, he said: “Yeah, absolutely. Particularly the way they're playing now and the position they've got in the league, it does take you a little bit back to the very start of the Romanov thing (in 2005). I think this is going to have much more longevity than that did. They seem to be on a very, very sound footing and have real back-up to what they're doing. It's been shown before in that Romanov era where they split the Old Firm and won the Scottish Cup that it's doable. It won't be easy and the Glasgow teams are not just going to roll over and let that happen. There's maybe a little bit of none of the two of them being at their best, albeit Celtic are still domestically in a very, very good position, but I think there's still an opportunity there. I was at Hearts' first game of the season against Aberdeen at Tynecastle and you could feel the expectation and the excitement they had. Now being five games in and being (joint) top of the league, I can see there being the same kind of atmosphere when we go there on Saturday. I had a lot to thank Hearts for, for the opportunity I was given in the first place. Jim Jefferies and Billy Brown opened the door for me (in 1995) and I got in and had some great times there. I don't have any ill feeling or resentment. You just deal with the cards you're dealt."

On the injury front for Falkirk this weekend, Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson hasn’t made it but will be back for the home clash with Rangers next Sunday. He just missed out. Trio Sean Mackie, Tom Lang, Finn Yeats are fit and could be involved. Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson is unavailable, so it’s likely that either Lang will be drafted in from the cold (remember his performance away to Raith Rovers after coming back...) or Filip Lissah will make his Falkirk debut.