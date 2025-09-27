Falkirk boss John McGlynn admits side looked ‘heavy-legged’ against Hearts as eyes more rotation going forward in Scottish Premiership.

John McGlynn admits he may need to rotate his Falkirk team more often in the top flight after coming unstuck against table-topping Hearts on Saturday.

The Bairns, on the back Tuesday’s comeback 2-2 draw with Hibs, found it tough going at Tynecastle - going down 3-0 to Derek McInnes’ in-form side. And the boss says the Scottish Premiership leaders totally deserved to win, and that his side looked “heavy-legged” after going toe-to-toe with David Gray’s team four days previous.

Falkirk looked leggy, admits McGlynn

“I think we got caught out with the intensity of the game at the start,” McGlynn said. “I think we looked a little bit heavy legged from Tuesday night. It was quite difficult to stem the flow. The first goal is a really, really good goal. We knew the boy (Alexandros Kyziridis) would just want to come inside all the time and it's a great strike. We've got to get in at half time 1-0 if we possibly can to try and re-address things. Unfortunately we couldn't. We've lost the ball very deep in our own half and Lawrence Shankland's hit a good strike.

“It was a matter of trying to change things a little bit at half time. But we’ve not really got settled into the second half and we lost a goal from a set play, which is really disappointing. We played a bit after that but it's a little bit easier to play at 3-0 down. We had one or two half chances. But Hearts were the more dominant team. You could see they had the bit between the teeth. They never really gave us enough time on the ball for what we wanted to do. We didn't make it difficult enough for them. It’s been a poor day from our point of view.”

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline during the 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle against Hearts | (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Kyziridis’ cracking opener was a moment of brilliance - but the two goals either side of half time from Shankland and Craig Halkett both came from Falkirk’s own mistakes and lack of defensive nous. Swansea City loanee Filip Liassh came in for his debut but the rest of the starting eleven was unchanged - and McGlynn admits that he may need to freshen up his team more going forward.

“Every game's a learning curve for us,” he said. “We'll have to look at picking the same team or almost the same team. Having played a high profile game, we had a lot of intensity and a lot of work to go into the game against Hibs. Then coming here against a hard team that were absolutely at it right from the start and never gave us a second. Every day is a school day. That's what it's all about. Every day's a school day for us. Whether it's been in League One or here, the same process goes on. We have to learn that we've got to take the ball in these areas but we've got to be able to protect the ball in these areas. We've got to be physically strong enough to deal with that and be able to be smart enough to make the passes. At times we are causing our own downfall and we keep making the same mistakes.”