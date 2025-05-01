Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk manager John McGlynn is “very confident” that his team block out the outside noise and “finish the job” ahead of Friday night’s Scottish Championship finale.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns host Hamilton Accies and are in pole position to clinch the second-tier title and Scottish Premiership promotion after a stunning return to the Scottish Championship. The League One invincibles have led the title tilt in the main throughout the season but have stuttered in recent weeks - allowing second-placed to go level on 70 points heading into the final weekend. Falkirk still have an eight-goal head start, and they only need to match the Lions result to be crowned champions.

And 63-year-old veteran McGlynn has no doubts that his side will get the title over the line despite a nervy finish to the season that has seen the side ship late goals for fun of late. Falkirk haven’t won in three Championship outings but they take on an Accies side sitting at the foot of the table at home in front of a 7,200 strong expected home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early goal would be great, admits Falkirk manager

On the match, said: “We’ve just got to try to do what we’ve done all season, which is play good football, start on the front foot, take the game to Hamilton, try to get an early goal. An early goal will calm everyone down. If it doesn’t come, we need to be patient, stay focused on the game, shut out the noise.

“We’ve been top of the league all season, we’ve dealt with that up until these stages but we’re very, very confident that we can finish the job. We’ve got loads of belief in the players, they’ve got a lot of belief in themselves, we’ve trained very well this week. Our planning and preparation has been very good. All it leaves for us is to go out there and finish the job, which is what we’re determined to do.”

“Training has been really good. We haven’t played badly in any of these games, we’ve just maybe not killed teams off and been hit with sucker punches. Sucker punches are things we need to cut out. It’s just a matter of concentration, staying focused, picking good options. If you’ve got to defend, you’ve got to defend aggressively within control. And at the top end of the pitch, show a little bit more composure. There are chances that we have maybe not taken and it’s allowed teams to stay in games when maybe we should have killed them off.

Over the course and distance we’ve showed how good we are, we’ve just got to go one more time John McGlynn

“By half-time at Firhill last Friday night, we probably should have been two or 3-1 ahead. It came back to bite us late in the game. Believing in ourselves, we’ve had all season, we’ve been up there, our football’s been entertaining, we’ve got a huge crowd to back us Friday night, we’re at home. As much as I hate saying it, because I’ve heard everyone saying it and it still gets on my nerves, it’s still very, very true that if we had an opportunity one game at home, the last game of the season, to get to the Premiership then we probably would have bitten your hand off. That is the truth, as much as I’m sick hearing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident. If we were asked about being in this position, we would have taken it. A few weeks ago we probably would have thought we wouldn’t be in this situation but we are. And that’s now the last throw in the dice with regards to staying away from the play-offs, which is a trap door. We are confident. Over the course and distance we’ve showed how good we are, we’ve just got to go one more time.”

Scott Arfield and co need to bring their experience

Falkirk hero Scott Arfield has scored nine goals in 12 Championship outings since joining, and McGlynn will be looking to the likes of the 36-year-old for a calming influence come kick-off at 7.45pm. The boss has previously hailed “spirt” in his dressing room through the Bairns’ successful return to the second tier.

Falkirk ace Scott Arfield will be a key player for the Bairns on Friday night | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We’ve got a great dressing room, we have an amazing dressing room,” McGlynn beamed. “Obviously Scotty is the most experienced player, he came in in the last day of the transfer window so he’s been here a few months, he is a big character, he is a big voice in the dressing room. Coll Donaldson had an operation on Wednesday, he’ll be back for the game – not to obviously play, he’ll maybe be back for pre-season if he’s lucky – as a character. Brad Spencer’s been absolutely immense. But we’ve got a good dressing room.

“The spirit in our camp is the reason why we’re where we are, we’ve picked up loads of points because of the team spirit. We all know we’ve maybe let ourselves down recently and we want to make amends for that. So everyone in the dressing room has got to be big characters, not just the experienced ones. Bringing Scotty in at 36, he’s our most experienced player and obviously the level he’s been playing at over a number of years, he’s got so much experience at these levels. But then after that, Coll just turned 30 and Brad’s 28. So we’ve not got loads and loads of experience, we’re quite youngish. It’s for everyone to step up. It’s very much a team effort so that’s what will get us through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston’s match of no interest to John McGlynn

Not too far away in West Lothian, David Martindale’s side are hoping to secure the title from under Falkirk’s noses by bettering the Bairns’ result. McGlynn admits that most fans in the stadium will have an eye on both games with the title going down to the final matchday.

He said: “We’ll try not to let distractions do exactly that, distract us from the job we’ve got to do. It is difficult as you say because the Livingston game is on BBC iPlayer as well, so it would be very easy to be watching that and watching our game virtually at the same time. I’ve no doubt that will transfer on to the pitch with regards to if someone’s scored, you generally get it. I’ll not be looking for it but you’ll get a feeling of it. But we’ve just got to stay focused very much. We’ve got to have total concentration on our game. If we do what we plan to do, then nothing else matters – get three points, job done.”

Alfredo Agyeman ‘was in bits’ after incorrect red card shown in Partick Thistle loss

Falkirk have no new injury worries. Coll Donaldson is out after a season-ending injury and may not make the start of pre-season. Alfredo Agyeman - after winning his red card appeal - is free to play as is returning left-back Sean Mackie. The boss revealed that the winger “was in bits” after being wrongly ordered off by referee Matthew MacDermid.

“Yes, it’s a massive boost for the boy,” McGlynn said. “He was in bits really at the end of the game. It was a shame for him. He fully was convinced it wasn’t a red card. Fair play to the referee, in his report he said on reflection it wasn’t a red card either. It is what it is. If we had managed to stay with 11 players for another seven minutes plus the injury time, 13 minutes, you never know. That’s a long time. Partick might just have buckled, we might have got a goal in the last minute, it might have been us scoring in the last minute and the job would have been done. But as it is, we’re glad to have him back, it’s good to have him available. But it’s the second time this season that we’ve had a player sent off that has been rescinded as a wrongful dismissal. It’s bit us twice.”