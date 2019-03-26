Falkirk boss hopes international trio return unscathed

Ray McKinnon has watched on with pride as Zak Rudden, Shayne Lavery and Deimantas Petravicius played for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Lithuanioa in the past week.

Winger Petravicius starred against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Euo 2020 qualifiers, while forward Rudden and Lavery were on the goal trail for the youth sides of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Rudden smashed a hat-trick against Cyprus while Everton loanee Lavery hit the winners for Ian Barraclough’s side against Bulgaria and then Mexico.

Rudden is in action again this afternoon and the Bairns boss said: “Zak got a hat-trick for Scotland, wee Shayne has been scoring goals too and Demi has made two appearances so they have all done well and I am pleased for them.

“Zak is playing this afternoon and we have hopes for him after he scored a hat-trick in the first game but we really just want him to come back safe and sound and the same goes for Shayne and Demi.

“It is good that they have all gone away and contributed. Hopefully they will all come back happy and healthy.”

Falkirk meet Inverness on Saturday before heading to Dumfries to play Queen of the South next Tuesday in a game shifted from Saturday past, due to the triple call-up.

McKinnon added: “We were in on Saturday so wasn’t really a weekend off. We have been training but we obviously did not have a game.

“It was a good few days and hopefully it was a good recovery for them and they are all ready to fire off next week and on Saturday.”