John McGlynn highlights Falkirk’s attacking verve after ‘best 45 minutes’ against Kilmarnock in 3-1 Scottish Premiership win.

John McGlynn highlighted Falkirk’s attacking verve after watching his side produce ‘one of the best 45 minutes’ he’s watched in his managerial career to date.

The Bairns blew away Kilmarnock in what was a stunning first-half showing on Saturday as they chalked up a 3-1 win at home to move into fifth spot in the Scottish Premiership. Goals before the break from Ethan Williams, Ross MacIver and Calvin Miller secured the three points - with Stuart Kettlewell’s side unable to cope with Falkirk’s pace, ingenuity and quality in attacking areas.

Attacking play so good, says McGlynn

"It's as good a 45 minutes that I've witnessed from one of my teams in a hell of a long time,” McGlynn beamed. “Our teams have played well in League One and in the Championship but that was an outstanding first half and the players never made a bad decision. They were on fire and everything they did was on the money, we wanted to put new energy into the team after the game against Celtic on Wednesday night so they brought their peak performance today. The pace, drive and ability of the attacking players just blew Kilmarnock away. We wanted the peak performance today and we got that. Kyrell Wilson, what a performance that was in the first half, just amazing. Calvin (Miller) too. His finish was perfect and his performance. These three guys in behind Ross MacIver, the ability and pace is frightening.”

He added: “Fair play to Killie, in the second half they dominated and got much closer to us. When the tide turns it can be quite difficult. You have to deal with the situation and Scott Bain made a couple of reasonable saves before we lost the goal. Then we had to not lose another one and we didn’t. The damage was done in the first half. We’ve now won three out of our last four games. In this league, that isn’t very easy, especially for a team coming up from the Championship.”

There was another sell-out home crowd at The Falkirk Stadium with the 5,700 season ticket holders snapping up seats in the summer following back-to-back SPFL title successes. And McGlynn believes that the style of football on show from his side is what is helping bring punters back following a 15-year absence from the top-flight.

Boss: ‘Falkirk fans love our style of play’

He explained: “I keep on saying it but there is a reason we are selling out - the fans love the way we play. We will have ups and downs in this league but they know that and they have come to enjoy it. They are turning up in their droves. They never stop signing and the ultras have been brilliant. The whole stadium is like that. Everyone backs each other. I’m so proud of this team.”

Falkirk changed things up last Wednesday night for the trip to Celtic, and that call to give key players a rest ahead of the Killie clash has proved to be a sensible one from McGlynn. The Bairns lost 4-0 at Parkhead but they have now managed three wins out of four in the league and having previously struggled with a three-game week, the boss explained that he made a conscious call to make more changes after the Hearts loss last month than came on the back of a midweek match against Hibs.

“I’m not scared to make decisions,” he said. “We went to Tynecastle previously and were miles off it. We played Hibs on the Tuesday night. I made my mind up then that I wouldn’t let that happen again. I wanted players fresh for this match. And that is what we did today. We had a good team out against Celtic but we did target this one (Killie).”