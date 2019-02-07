Falkirk boss glad to land Luton Town striker Jarvis in ‘stressful’ January

Ray McKinnon is relieved to have landed almost all of his transfer targets.

The boss went through a massive overhaul – his first but not the first for the Bairns – last month with 12 new players coming in, plus a renewal of Zak Rudden’s loan deal from Rangers.

Among them was deadline day loan signing Aaron Jarvis from Luton Town, and McKinnon says he is looking forward to the striker’s arrival – once he shakes off a minor injury.

He explained: “Jarvis has a grade one groin strain so it is really nothing, just a small injury and he should be ready by the end of the week and then contention for the following game.

“There’s nothing to worry about. Luton Town just don’t want to send him out with a small injury.

He has scored once for the Hatters but is highly rated.

“He’s big, strong and athletic and he can score a goal and can link the play up, so he will bring good competition for the guys up front. “We’re looking forward to seeing him and he’s a good player, he’s in a squad at Luton that is top of league one in England and have strikers who have been quoted at £1.5 million so he is in good company down there.”

He was one of three signings in the last week of the window which tipped the spree into double figures, and only Scott Harrison and Robbie Mutch left the club on the final day, though Mutch will return in the summer.

McKinnon added: “We got 80 or 90 percent of what we were trying to do. We had some deals agreed with clubs but it can be difficult getting people to move from the Premiership down to the Championship but only missing out on 10% or so – I’m quite pleased with that to be fair.

“It’s quite a stressful month in January especially when you have a turnover of players like we had and it has been stressful month. on top of that you still need to try and get results so it has been a stressful. And hopefully now we can settle down with the squad and really get them working together until the end of the season to give it the best shot.

We are playing ok and have a good balance to the squad now, we still have Aaron from Luton to come into it and Ross McLean was missing on Saturday with an injury so we are starting to get bodies in.

“I think we can start playing different shapes and we can change the system like Saturday and that is key to the squad – having bodies there capable of changing the system if necessary.

“I’ll never say never, but it’d be very unlikely to have anyone else coming in between now and the end of the season.”