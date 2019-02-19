Falkirk await international clearance for another defensive reserve signing

Falkirk will sign French trialist Souleymane Diakite once international clearance is received.

The defender has been seen around Westfield again lately, having spent time on trial earlier in the season under Ray McKinnon.

Soulemane Diakite was involved against St Mirren. Picture Michael Gillen.

Diakite played alongside Joel Thomas in the Bairns convincing win at Dunipace but left the Bairns without netting a deal.

However he is set to follow Scott Reekie in joining up, primarily as a player for the Bairns reserve team.

The Bairns also included trialists in the reserve win over St Mirren, which Ray McKinnon watched from the stands.

This week has also seen the arrival of striker Aaron Jarvis, on loan from Luton Town.

The deal was agreed in Janaury but a slight injury delayed the forward making the move north until the end of last week.