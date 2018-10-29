Falkirk are playing the Championship's favourites, Ross County, Ray McKinnon says

Falkirk need to start picking up points between now and Christmas, says the Bairns boss.

But that's easier said than done when the in-form team in the division comes calling tonight.

The Bairns have only won once in the league this season, and that win came under McKinnon's stewardship at Alloa.

But the Bairns are still awaiting anything at home, points or goals, and welcome the table-toppers tonight.

McKinnon said: "Ross County are in tip-top form and it's going to be a really tough game.

"We need to make sure we roll up the sleeves, and put in a really strong performance against the title favourites.

"Anyone can beat anyone in this league. I think Ross County are the favourites they look really strong and have a super strong squad on paper, and can demonstrate that with a 5-1 win at Tannadice.

"It looks like everyone else can take points off one another and that's good for us at the moment but we need to start picking up points between now and Christmas ourselves."

