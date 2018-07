Falkirk have announced the signing of Rees Greenwood on a one year contract deal.

Rees Greenwood, a winger, came through the system at Sunderland AFC and made his debut alongside Falkirk left-back Tommy Robson and England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Rees Greenwood in action

The Bairns' thirteenth summer signing, much like the others, is young at 21 years old and has been capped twice at under 20 level by England.

Greenwood was most recently at Gateshead.