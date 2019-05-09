Falkirk announce player exits after relegation to League One

Falkirk have finally broken their post-relegation silence and announced the departures of 14 players.

Five players have been retained by the Bairns and the Falkirk Herald understands further talks are ongoing with Paul Dixon – who expressed a desire to stay at the club in his post-match media duties – and a handful of others.

IN PICTURES: Falkirk’s 14 departures

The Bairns’ statement said: “Discussions have also been held with current players and we can confirm that Harry Burgoyne, William Edjenguele, Mark Waddington, Shayne Lavery, Aaron Jarvis, Zak Rudden and Davis Keillor Dunn have all returned to their parent clubs. Further to this, Leo Fasan, Patrick Brough

, Lewis Kidd, Nikolay Todorov, Kevin O’Hara, Deimantas Petravicius and Abdul Osman have all left the club.

“Robbie Mutch, Paul Paton, Ian McShane, Ross MacLean and Aidan Laverty are all contracted to the club for season 2019/2020.

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all those players who are leaving the club.”

The Falkirk Herald understands that talks are going on with remaining players such as club captain Jordan McGhee, defender Ciaran McKenna and Tommy Robson.

Fans had already been given a clue as to some released players’ identity – with Deimantas Petravicius advertising his car for sale on the internet.

Another statement from the club, detailing the future direction and priorities for life in the third tier is also anticipated.