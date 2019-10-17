Falkirk aim to preserve good home record against Peterhead

The return match from Falkirk’s first game of the season takes place on Saturday, with Peterhead making the journey to Falkirk after hosting the Bairns at Balmoor on the opening day.

That match ended 0-0 after the long trek north but Ray McKinnon doesn’t think the return journey will affect Peterhead.

“Some of them will have a journey to make, their fans will, but a few will be based in the central belt, I’d imagine.

MATCH PREVIEW: Falkirk v Peterhead

“We’re at home, we have a good record at home, so that’s the focus –all we’re looking at is winning the game.

“I think we deserved to win that first game of the season too.”